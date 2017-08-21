Alonso brace boosts Chelsea

Premier League champions Chelsea got the boost they badly needed Sunday as a double from Marcos Alonso gave them a 2-1 victory over last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur in Antonio Conte's 50th game in charge.



While the three points gets Conte's side off the mark – the perfect riposte to their shock opening 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley – league newcomers Huddersfield Town made it two wins from two to sit just below leaders Manchester United on six points.



It looked as if Conte would have to read more negative headlines Monday as Batshuayi, who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes, headed Christian Eriksen's free kick past Thibaut Courtois.



Alonso, though, once again rescued his team by latching onto Pedro's pass and firing past Hugo Lloris, although the Spurs keeper should have saved.

...