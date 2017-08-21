Mourinho steels Utd for ‘roadworks’ ahead

Manager Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United have found their missing confidence after making a dream start to the Premier League season with back-to-back 4-0 wins.



Mourinho dismissed suggestions that Pogba, who scored United's third goal, could have been sent off before halftime when he fouled Martin Olsson moments after being booked for catching Tom Carroll.



Swansea unraveled in the closing stages of their first game since selling key man Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.



But head coach Paul Clement said: "We were competitive for long periods of the game – right up until the second goal. The difference between the sides for a long time was a set play.

...