Barca honor terror attack victims in Betis win

Barcelona got their La Liga season off to a winning start Sunday, beating Real Betis 2-0 at a emotional Camp Nou following a pair of terrorist attacks in Catalonia.



A minute's silence was held before kickoff, while Barcelona players wore black armbands and shirts with "Barcelona" replacing individual names on the back.



Prior to the attacks, Barca had endured a difficult start to the season on the field as shorn of Neymar following his world record 222 million euro ($261 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalans were swept aside 5-1 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

...