It's hard work being a video referee, says Italy's VAR chief



The introduction of video assistant referees (VARs) is irreversible and their job much harder than it looks, the official responsible for implementing the use of video replays at Serie A matches said Monday.



Rosetti said VAR had intervened in six of the 10 games at the weekend and twice helped the main match official correct his original decision.



"The technical decision was right but there was a clear error on the disciplinary side," said Rosetti.



He said that the VAR at the Inter Milan-Fiorentina match had avoided a potential controversy by confirming the referee's original decision to turn down a penalty appeal after Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone went down in the area.

...