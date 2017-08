Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos believes English referees are more lenient than their Spanish counterparts and has asked La Liga match officials to take a leaf out of the Premier League book after being sent off in Sunday's 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.



Ramos is Real's most sent off player, with former defender Fernando Hierro trailing way behind on 12 red cards.



Five players were sent off in eight Liga games over the weekend, compared to two in nine Premier League games.

...