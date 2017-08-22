Despite great start, Man United theories still need testing

Eight goals scored, none conceded and six points in the bag – it has been the perfect start to the season for Manchester United and they have rightly earned plenty of praise.



In October, United will finally face teams who finished above them in the league last season with a trip to Liverpool and a visit from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month.



One of the big question marks about United has been their defense where Mourinho has yet to find a fixed partner for Eric Bailly.



No one ever doubted that Lukaku could stick goals past those sort of opponents but will he be able to deliver in those crunch matches?



His record last season certainly raises the question -- of his 25 goals for Everton, 21 came against the bottom 13 teams in the league.



The United manager also knows that his team have the extra burden of a Champions League campaign starting next month.

