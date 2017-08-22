Neymar bashes Barca bosses

Paris Saint-Germain's world-record signing Neymar launched a scathing attack on his former club's directors, saying "Barca deserve much better".



The club have been criticized for splashing out 40 million euros for Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who has spent two years at Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande.



Neymar, meanwhile, said he was already feeling at home at PSG after Sunday's dazzling performance.



In addition to his two goals in his first match at Parc des Princes, Neymar set up two more and won a penalty as 10-man PSG went top of Ligue 1 .



Toulouse striker Andy Delort, whose foul on the Brazilian led to the penalty converted by Edinson Cavani, compared Neymar's skills to those of another Brazilian who made his mark at Barcelona and PSG.

...