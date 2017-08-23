‘Blue Roon’ – Rooney’s renaissance has media purring

Wayne Rooney labeled his 200th Premier League goal in Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester City a "sweet moment" and had the British media purring and suggesting Tuesday he be recalled to the England squad.



Rooney sparkled against City showing a hunger, zest and alertness for the club that nurtured his formidable talent as a teenager in stark contrast to his displays under Jose Mourinho at United last season.



The Mirror said Rooney, whose 35th-minute goal went through City 'keeper Ederson's legs before Raheem Sterling's equalized after the break, looked like he could inspire Everton to better things.



The Daily Telegraph said Rooney had an England recall "in his sights".



The Daily Mail went big on irony, recalling that Rooney was written off last season.

...