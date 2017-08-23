Klopp concerned, Liverpool eye groups

Liverpool looked to have planted one foot in the group phase after going 2-0 up in last week's first leg in Germany, only for Mark Uth's 87th-minute reply to bring Hoffenheim right back into the tie.



The five-time European champions needed a late Sadio Mane goal to see off Crystal Palace in the Premier League Saturday and Klopp anticipates another knife-edge occasion at Anfield in mid-week.



Liverpool are bidding to reach the Champions League group phase for only the second time since 2010 .



Liverpool's fans will draw encouragement from the fact that in 14 previous European home games against German teams, their team have never been beaten.



Nagelsmann rested six of the team who started against Liverpool last week, including burly striker Sandro Wagner and Germany winger Serge Gnabry.

