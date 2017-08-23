Dortmund firm with Barca target Dembele

Dortmund suspended Dembele indefinitely on Aug. 10 when the 20-year-old boycotted training in protest after the German club rejected an initial bid from Barcelona.



However, Dembele has a Dortmund contract until 2021 and reports claim the Germans want 130 million euros for the player they paid just 15 million euros to Rennes last year for.



However, German daily Bild claim they have told Barcelona that they have until this Sunday to meet Dortmund's price.



Dortmund's stance with Dembele is a warning to any of their top players who might be tempted by big-name clubs.



Germany's head coach Joachim Loew says Dortmund are taking the correct stance over Dembele.



With Liverpool chasing Dortmund's U.S. international Christian Pulisic, Borussia must show their players who's boss, Hoeness added.

...