Barca sue Neymar for $10M over contract breach

Barcelona are seeking at least 8.5 million euros ($10 million) in compensation from Neymar for breach of contract, the club said Tuesday as the bitter fallout rumbles on from his world record 222 million euro move to Paris Saint-Germain.



The move comes after Barcelona refused to pay a separate 26 million euro bonus due to Neymar for signing the renewal to his contract last year.



Barcelona, Neymar and his father and agent, Neymar Sr., are embroiled in a dispute over bonuses included in the five-year contract renewal he signed in 2016 .



Barca added the demand was lodged against Neymar on Aug. 11 with Barcelona's employment court, eight days after his stunning move to Ligue 1 .

