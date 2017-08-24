Rooney announces end of England career

Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from the England national team Wednesday, ending a 14-year stint in which he became the country's top goalscorer with 53 goals. Rooney said he had made the decision despite being told by England manager Gareth Southgate that he would be recalled to the squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers.



It was Rooney's second goal in as many games for the club he rejoined last month after spending 13 years with Manchester United and prompted speculation over an England recall.



Rooney earned his first cap against Australia in 2003 at the age of 17 years and 111 days to become the youngest player, at the time, to represent the national side.



Rooney's goal Monday meant he became only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals behind another former England striker Alan Shearer.

...