England’s record-breaker who fell short at tournaments

Already the youngest player to be capped by England, Rooney was seen as the totem who could do for his country what his outrageously talented predecessor had done for Brazil.



Like most of the others in that elite group, Rooney experienced the frustration of tournament football when England underwhelmed rather than overcame.



It means Rooney played his final appearance for England against Scotland last November, a game that was followed by an apology after Rooney appeared drunk at a subsequent wedding party at the team hotel.



That led to the departure of manager Roy Hodgson, but not Rooney, who said he was simply happy to play anywhere.



Nothing showed that more than the night he beat Charlton's England record by scoring his 50th goal against Switzerland in 2015 .



Charlton's goal-scoring record had stood for 45 years; perhaps Rooney's will last even longer.

