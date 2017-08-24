Neymar announces lawsuit as row with Barca intensifies

Neymar's acrimonious split from Barcelona escalated on Thursday as the Paris St Germain forward announced plans to sue the Liga club, two days after Barca revealed they were suing the Brazilian over breach of contract.



Reports in the Spanish media said that Neymar had filed a lawsuit via soccer's world governing body against Barca for an unpaid loyalty bonus of 26 million euros ($30.69 million), which was included in the last contract the player signed with the Catalan side in November 2016 .



The bonus Barca referred to is separate to the 26 million euro payment, according to reports in Spain.

