Real against Dortmund, Spurs in group stage

Holders Real Madrid will start their attempt to win a record third straight Champions League title in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Apoel Nicosia after Thursday's draw.



Lionel Messi and Barca will face last year's beaten finalists Juventus in Group D, as well as Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting Lisbon.



Cristiano Ronaldo was named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017 Thursday after a campaign that saw the Portuguese superstar help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League double.



Ronaldo won the UEFA award in 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 and in the Champions League last season, where Real defeated Juventus 4-1 in the final, he finished as top scorer with 12 goals.

...