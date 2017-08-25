Ibrahimovic rejoins United to settle unfinished business

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.



Ibrahimovic scored 28 times in 46 appearances in his first season with United, with his eye for goal and leadership skills helping Mourinho's men win the League Cup and march toward the Europa League title.



Mourinho was impressed enough by Ibrahimovic's first nine months with United that he made it clear he was open to the forward returning if his recovery went well.



In Ibrahimovic's absence, United have made a flying start to the Premier League season.

