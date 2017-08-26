Wunderkind Dembele gets Barcelona wish

Fleet-footed winger Ousmane Dembele has finally been granted his dream move to Barcelona as Borussia Dortmund pocket a massive transfer fee for the precocious French talent.



The 105 million euros ($125 million) set to be forked out by Barcelona, not including potential add-ons, Friday dwarfs the 15 million euros Dortmund paid Rennes for Dembele in July 2016 .



The 2015-16 season saw Dembele make his breakthrough, scoring 12 times in 26 games for Rennes in the French league and setting up five goals.



Dortmund beat off reported interest from Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich to sign Dembele.

