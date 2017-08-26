Record scorer Villa gets first Spain call-up since 2014 World Cup

Veteran striker David Villa was called up by Spain Friday for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Italy next month, returning to the national team for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.



Both teams are tied for the Group G lead with 16 points each from six matches.



Villa is the top scorer in the Major League Soccer this season with 19 goals, and is Spain's all-time record scorer with 59 international goals.



Villa has 97 international appearances with Spain and played in the last three World Cups.

