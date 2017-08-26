Spalletti faces early return to Rome

Spalletti parted company with Roma two days after the end of last season, despite leading them to second place with a club record 87 points.



The five teams considered to be serious title contenders – Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli – all made winning starts to the campaign last weekend, strengthening the impression this could be the most open race for years.



Of those five, Roma are the only team who appear to be weaker than last season, having lost not only Spalletti but also winger Mohamed Salah, sold to Liverpool, and defender Antonio Ruediger, to Chelsea.

