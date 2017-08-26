Records tumble in Europe's transfer 'madness'

Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Barcelona in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($175 million), making him the world's second most expensive player after Neymar, is the latest dizzying move fuelled by TV money and Gulf-based club owners.



The deal agreed Friday to bring 20-year-old French striker Dembele to the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund was a direct consequence of Neymar's shock 222-million-euro move to Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain that obliterated the world transfer record.



To further fill the gap left by Neymar's departure, Barcelona are expected to make a final push to sign Liverpool's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho before the transfer window slams shut within days.



In the space of August, records set last year have been swept away, with the £89 million deal that took Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2016 more than doubled by PSG's swoop for Neymar that broke up Barcelona's "MSN" trio of the 25-year-old Brazilian, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.



Dembele's move for a fee of 105 million euros with add-ons worth another 42 million euros, following Neymar's Barca exit, comes as footballers' union FIFPro has blasted "transfer market madness".

