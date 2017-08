Iran captain out of qualifier after playing Israeli club

The Iranian Football Federation has excluded captain Masoud Shojaei for World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Syria but deny it is punishment for playing against an Israeli club.



Sunday's squad, announced by already qualified Iran's Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz on Facebook, included Ehsan Haji Safi but omitted Shojaei.



However Shojaei did not travel with 'Team Melli' which arrived in South Korea on Saturday, ahead of Thursday's game.



Queiroz questioned the wisdom of leaving Shojaei behind.

...