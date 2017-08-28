Liverpool hammer Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs

Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah tore Arsenal to shreds as Arsene Wenger's team crashed to a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield Sunday.



The trio all found the net to condemn Arsenal to a second successive defeat after their 1-0 loss at Stoke City, leaving them six points below early Premier League pace-setters Manchester United in 16th place.



Liverpool rose to second place, two points below United and one above champions Chelsea, who recorded a straightforward 2-0 win over Everton.



Tottenham Hotspur are two points further back in ninth place after their Wembley hoodoo resurfaced in a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.



West Bromwich Albion's 100 percent record came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City at The Hawthorns.

...