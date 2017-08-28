Werner’s double raises spirits as Leipzig floor Freiburg

Germany striker Timo Werner netted twice as RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Freiburg 4-1 Sunday and get their Bundesliga season on track.



Freiburg took a deserved lead at the Red Bull Arena when left winger Marco Terrazzino escaped his marker and Florian Niederlechner slotted home his cross on 24 minutes.



Leipzig then took the lead when captain Willi Orban tapped home on 55 minutes, after some good work by new signing Augustin, recruited from Paris Saint-Germain.



The Frenchman then provided the killer pass which put Werner into space to slot home his second on 69 minutes and make it 3-1 .



