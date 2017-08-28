Five things we learned in the Premier League

Arsenal's 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool thrust manager Arsene Wenger back into the firing line, while United now own the last unbeaten record in the Premier League.



History repeating itself for Arsenal The goodwill engendered by Arsenal's superb FA Cup triumph against Chelsea in May has been wiped away within three games of the new season.



a work in progress Recruited from Real Madrid for a club record 58 million pounds ($74.7 million) to replace the exiled Diego Costa, Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata carries a weighty burden on his shoulders. He took his tally to two goals and two assists in his first two home games with a goal and an assist for Cesc Fabregas in Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton.

...