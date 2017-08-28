Wenger: Arsenal punished for ‘disastrous performance’ at Anfield

Liverpool scored through Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge at Anfield to condemn Arsenal to a second successive defeat after last weekend's 1-0 loss at Stoke City.



Wenger faced dissent from large sections of Arsenal's support last season as his side missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.



Asked about shouts of "Wenger out!" that were heard from the away end, Wenger replied: "I don't want to answer that.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left purring after a superb display that elevated his side to second place in the table behind Manchester United.

