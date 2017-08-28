Dembele arrives trying to avoid comparisons with Neymar

Newly-signed Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele said there is a long way to go before he can be compared to Neymar, as he was officially introduced by the Catalan club Monday.



Barcelona paid 105 million euros ($125 million) to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, plus possible add-ons that could reach 147 million euros and would make the Frenchman the second-highest transfer in soccer history.



Dembele underwent a medical before finally signing the contract alongside Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.



Barcelona had already added forward Gerard Deulofeu, who was with Everton but used to play for the team's youth squads, and Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who was playing in China.

