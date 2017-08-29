Mbappe on verge of stunning Paris St. Germain move

Monaco's teen sensation Kylian Mbappe is expected to complete a stunning move to Paris Saint Germain when he flies into the French capital Monday, according to widespread French media reports.



Radio stations France Info and RMC revealed Sunday that PSG had agreed to pay 180 million euros ($215 million) including bonuses for the 18-year-old French international striker. That would make him the second most expensive transfer in football history behind Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona for 222 million euros earlier this month.



France coach Didier Deschamps insisted last week when he named his squad that no player would be allowed to leave the national team camp at Clairefontaine, around 50 kilometers south of Paris, to complete a transfer.



That saw them join PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 with four wins from four games at the start of the season.

