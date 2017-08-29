Liverpool agree Keita deal for 2018, bid for Lemar

Liverpool have agreed to sign Guinean midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in a club-record deal next year, according to British media reports Monday.



Keita was reported to have undergone a medical at Liverpool's training base Monday.



Liverpool are also believed to have made a 55.5 pound bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as Klopp looks to add to his ranks with the summer transfer window set to shut Thursday.



Lemar, who can operate out wide or centrally, was a key component in Monaco's title winning side last season, contributing nine goals for the French principality side to go along with 10 assists.

