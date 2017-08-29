I’m no Neymar, Dembele insists

French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele shrugged off comparisons with Neymar and insisted he still has much to learn, despite becoming the second most expensive player in history as he was presented by Barcelona Monday.



The 20-year-old's 105 million-euro ($125 million) transfer from Borussia Dortmund could rise to 145 million with add-ons depending on his performance, as Barca splashed out to fill the gap left by Neymar's own world record 222 million-euro move to Paris Saint Germain.



Dembele will form a fearsome forward line alongside five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as Barca aim to wrestle the Champions League and La Liga titles back from rivals Real Madrid.



Dembele expects to learn firsthand from Messi, who he described as the best player in history.



Dembele emerged in Barca's red and blue strip, sporting the number 11 jersey vacated by Neymar.

...