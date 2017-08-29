Arsenal 'cowards' slammed over Anfield drubbing



Having been torn to pieces in their humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, a similar fate befell Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in the post-match post-mortems.



Liverpool's third goal, scored by Mohamed Salah in the 57th minute, summed up the Arsenal malaise.



Liverpool cleared a corner, Salah beat Hector Bellerin to a bouncing ball midway inside the hosts' half and then had a clear run on goal before beating goalkeeper Petr Cech.



While it was Arsenal's defensive shortcomings that were exhibited at Anfield, the player who featured on almost all the British newspapers' sports pages was star forward Alexis Sanchez.



Sanchez has been repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester City and Henry said none of Arsenal's players could be blamed for casting glances elsewhere.



Wenger generally chooses his words carefully, but he conceded that Arsenal's display had been "absolutely disastrous" and "unacceptable".

...