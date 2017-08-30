Fight for places as Germany eye World Cup

The Germany squad gathered Tuesday to prepare to face the Czech Republic in Prague Friday before hosting Norway four days later in Stuttgart in qualifiers for Russia 2018 . With six wins out of six so far in Group C, the 2014 world champions can book their passage to next year's finals with three points in Prague, providing group rivals Northern Ireland fail to win both of their outings against San Marino and the Czechs.



For the Germans, competition for places at Russia 2018 starts now with Loew saying he has 35 to 40 players in contention, which will be whittled down to 23 places in his World Cup squad.



The Germans unearthed the next crop of stars when Loew took essentially a "B" squad to the Confed Cup, which beat Chile in the final, after he rested all bar three of his 2014 World Cup winners.

...