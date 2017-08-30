Liverpool agreed a reported club-record fee of 48 million pounds ($62 million) for Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita with German side RB Leipzig Tuesday.



Balde facts Not many Guinean players have made it into the top tier of British football though Keita is not the first to play for Liverpool as Titi Camara turned out for the Reds for the 1999-2000 campaign before moving to West Ham. However, it was thanks to another Guinean that Keita got the chance to make his way in European football.



Hardman defender Bobo Balde, who played with distinction for Celtic from 2001-09, organized a talent-spotting contest in the French city of Marseille, which Keita attended almost out of desperation after being rejected by Le Mans and Lorient.

