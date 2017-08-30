Bale may be running out of time at Real

Change happens in the blink of an eye at Real and time may be running out for Gareth Bale. The Welsh forward netted the team's first goal of the league season against Deportivo La Coruna as the European champions put in a commanding performance to win 3-0 on the opening weekend.



Seven days later, however, Bale was whistled off by fans at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane substituted Madrid's record signing against Valencia with the scores level at 1-1 as they chased a winner in the final 15 minutes.



While Bale struggled, the Bernabeu's new darling Marco Asensio shone.



Bale, who apart his strike against Deportivo, has offered little in the league or either of Madrid's Super Cup wins, has been singled out for criticism by fans and media alike.

