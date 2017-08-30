Football: Neymar back with Brazil in Ecuador clash

Brazil have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup but all eyes will be on superstar Neymar playing Ecuador on Thursday in his first international since a record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.



Tite has available his full stable of stars, led by Neymar who became the world's most expensive player with a 222 million euro ($261 million) transfer to PSG from Barcelona.



With 52 goals in 77 international games, he is currently Brazil's fourth most prolific scorer in history, with the legend Pele at the top with 77 goals.

