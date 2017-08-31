Argentina, Uruguay collide in S. America

Luis Suarez could yet line up against Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi Thursday as South America's battle for 2018 World Cup places resumes with Argentina's trip to Uruguay the pick of the fixtures.



Colombia are second in the standings on 24 points while Uruguay and Chile occupy the other two automatic spots on 23 points.



Argentina have spluttered their way through the qualifiers so far, notching only six wins in 14 games, but have shown signs of life under new coach Jorge Sampaoli.



Argentina's path to Russia has been complicated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling Tuesday that confirmed a sanction against Bolivia for fielding an ineligible player in their September 2016 0-0 draw with Chile.

