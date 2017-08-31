Asensio, Belotti primed for lead roles in Spain-Italy showdown

Real Madrid winger Asensio, 21, and Torino striker Belotti, 23, were absent when Italy knocked Spain out of Euro 2016 last year but have since blossomed into two of the most exciting attacking players in Europe.



Central to Italy's hopes of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu victorious is Belotti, nicknamed the rooster, who hit 26 goals for Torino last season and has scored four goals from four starts in Italy's qualifying campaign.



A 10-minute cameo role in a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein last year and two friendly appearances are his only showings for Spain's first team but his rampant start to the season makes him a likely starter on his home turf.



As well as his goals against Valencia, Asensio hit two scorching strikes against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, cementing his reputation for delivering on the biggest stage after netting in the Champions League final win over Juventus.

...