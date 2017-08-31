Europe's transfer window set for frantic finale

Will Barcelona buy another forward to replace Neymar?



It has been a record-breaking transfer window in the Premier League, with clubs using money received from bumper broadcast deals to spend 1.2 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) on players so far. Many teams are still in the market, though.



Of the top teams, only Manchester United is likely to be quiet on Thursday.



Barcelona is still trying to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, despite three rejected offers, in what would be another blockbuster addition after the arrival of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to replace Neymar.



Aside from interest in Coutinho, Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez said the club may still sign yet another player before the window closes.



It may not end there as skillful left-sided midfielder Thomas Lemar is courting wide interest, with Liverpool reportedly bidding about 80 million euros ($95 million) for the France international, and PSG is eager to sign defensive midfielder Fabinho as a long-term replacement for the aging Thiago Motta.

...