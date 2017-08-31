Liverpool signs Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for $45m

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Arsenal after six years to join Premier League rival Liverpool for an initial fee of 35 million pounds ($45 million) on Thursday, the first high-profile move on the last day of Europe's transfer window.



Since joining Arsenal from Southampton in 2011, Oxlade-Chamberlain has won the FA Cup three times but hasn't come close to collecting a European trophy or winning the Premier League.



At Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to play as a midfielder -- he was mostly used at wing back last season -- but faces competition for starts with Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and potentially Philippe Coutinho.

...