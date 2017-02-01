Weary Egypt seek another semifinal triumph

Weariness will worry Egypt as they seek to extend an Africa Cup of Nations semis winning streak to six matches by beating Burkina Faso in Libreville Wednesday. Surprise survivors Burkina Faso overcame Tunisia in the first quarterfinal last Saturday evening, more than 24 hours before Egypt edged Morocco in the last.



Argentina-born Egypt coach Hector Cuper admitted he was concerned about the shorter recovery time his team have compared to Burkina Faso.



Despite the disadvantages, record seven-time African champions Egypt will be expected to continue a remarkably successful semifinals run spanning 31 years.



Goalkeeper Herve Koffi, 24 years younger than Hadary, has conceded two goals, but none from open play.

