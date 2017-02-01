Old foes Atletico, Barca clash for Cup final place

Barcelona will be without Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets once more as they face old foes Atletico Madrid in a fifth two-legged clash between the sides in four seasons with a place in the Copa del Rey final at stake Wednesday.



Atletico have won only once in nine games against Barca in the three years since Luis Enrique took charge, but Los Rojiblancos have knocked Barca out of the Champions League in two of the past three seasons.



Atletico are also looking to bounce back as they were outplayed and held 0-0 by Alaves in league action at the weekend to slip 10 points back of Real in fourth.



However, their last season at the Calderon could still be salvaged by Cup success and Fernando Torres called on the Atletico fans to create a "magical" atmosphere on one of the last big nights at the Calderon before moving to a new 67,000 capacity stadium next season.

...