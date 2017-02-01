Fernandinho return can fortify Man City

Kevin De Bruyne believes Fernandinho's return from suspension will provide the foundation for Man City to get their spluttering Premier League campaign back on track at West Ham Wednesday.



Pep Guardiola's side have dropped out of the top four and trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points after winning just one of their last four league games.



Guardiola wrote off City's titles hopes during that unexpected slump, but a comfortable 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round Saturday was a much needed tonic and De Bruyne anticipates the return of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho will be even more significant.



Fernandinho has served a four-match ban after receiving his third red card in six games in a win against Burnley on Jan. 2 .



During Fernandinho's absence, City looked alarmingly vulnerable and were thrashed 4-0 at Everton in Guardiola's heaviest league defeat as a manager.

...