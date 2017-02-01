Swansea's Clement lauds Sigurdsson after Southampton win

Swansea city manager Paul Clement has praised Gylfi Sigurdsson after the midfielder's virtuoso performance in Tuesday's 2-1 home win over Southampton helped secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season.



Iceland international Sigurdsson provided the assist for Alfie Mawson's opener at the Liberty Stadium before scoring the winner to give Swansea their sixth league win of the campaign.



Sigurdsson, who has started all but one of Swansea's 23 league games, has seven goals and seven assists this term.



Swansea visit fifth-placed Manchester City Sunday.

