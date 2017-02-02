El Hadary takes Egypt into Cup of Nations final

That goal was the first conceded by El Hadary in 653 minutes at the Cup of Nations going back to 2010 .



Abdallah El Said missed Egypt's first penalty in the shootout but El Hadary kept the Pharaohs in it when he saved from opposing goalkeeper Herve Koffi, and the 44-year-old veteran then denied Traore from the last kick.



The Pharaohs had not conceded a goal at this Cup of Nations coming into this last-four tie, with a well organized defense complemented by the extraordinary El Hadary, the oldest player ever to appear at the Cup of Nations.



Burkina Faso kept going and the Egypt defense was breached for the first time at this Cup of Nations thanks to giant striker Bance.

...