Jesus fires Manchester City, Jakupovic foils United

Gabriel Jesus opened his Manchester City account in a 4-0 romp at West Ham United on Wednesday that sent his side level with fourth-place Liverpool in the Premier League.



Manchester United could not follow suit, a damaging 0-0 draw at home to struggling Hull City leaving Jose Mourinho's men four points below Liverpool and City in sixth place.



Just a point now separates the teams sitting second, third, fourth and fifth, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal level on 47 points, a point above Liverpool and City.



Everton remain seventh, nine points below the Champions League places, after a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

