Suarez, Messi hand Barca Cup lead over Atletico

Wonder goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi left Barcelona with a 2-1 Copa del Rey semifinal, first leg advantage over Atletico Madrid to take back to the Camp Nou next week.



Suarez's solo effort and a thunderous strike from Messi gave Barca a deserved commanding lead at half-time.



However, the hosts were a team transformed after the break with Fernando Torres introduced alongside Griezmann up front.



Atletico were back in the tie just before the hour mark when a free-kick to the back post found Godin and his header across goal was turned home by Griezmann.

