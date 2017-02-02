Premier League posts transfer profit for first time

Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.



That took the clubs' total spending for 2016/17 to almost 1.4 billion pounds, breaking last season's record of a combined one billion for the summer and January windows and confirming the Premier League as Europe's biggest spenders.



French Ligue 1 clubs spent a total of about 130 million pounds in January, ahead of the Bundesliga on 85 million and Italy's Serie A on 80 million. Spanish La Liga clubs spent about 20 million pounds, although Real Madrid were banned from signing players.

...