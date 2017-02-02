Former Chelsea star Lampard retires at 38

Former England and Chelsea midfield star Frank Lampard said he was retiring Thursday at the age of 38 after turning down "a number of exciting offers" in Britain and abroad.



Lampard left New York City FC in the autumn and also played for West Ham United and Manchester City in the Premier League.



But it was at Stamford Bridge where he really made his name as a prolific midfielder.



He scored 211 times for the Blues and won every major club honor, netting the goals which in 2005 secured the club's first championship title in 50 years.

...