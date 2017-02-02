Klose backs misfiring Mueller to end goal drought

Record-breaking World Cup scorer Miroslav Klose backed misfiring Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller to rediscover the net-busting form that made him one of Europe's most feared strikers.



Mueller, 27, hit 20 goals in Germany's top flight last season but has just one in 15 league games this term.



The 38-year-old Klose became a member of Germany's coaching staff in November and retired last season having set the all-time record with 16 goals at World Cup finals when die Mannschaft won the 2014 edition in Brazil.



He says Mueller must keep working hard and the goals will flow again.

