El Hadary heroics buoy Egypt

Not satisfied with getting another chance in the national team and breaking the record for the oldest player at a major continental championship, El Hadary saved two spot kicks as the seven-time champions beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties.



A place in Sunday's final in Libreville, where Egypt face either Cameroon, offers him a chance to become the first player to win five Nations Cup titles.



His first came as a reserve in 1988, just two years after his debut, but he was at the peak of his career as Egypt won three back-to-back Nations Cup titles between 2006 and 2010 .



In that final, El Hadary saved from Didier Drogba as Egypt edged Ivory Coast 4-2 on post-match kicks.



Images of El Hadary celebrating on top of the goalpost remain among the tournament's most endearing.

