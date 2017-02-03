Former Chelsea star Lampard retires at 38

Former England and Chelsea midfield star Frank Lampard retired Thursday aged 38, calling time on a playing career that will be remembered as one of the Premier League's finest.



It was at Stamford Bridge where he really made his name as a prolific midfielder.



He scored 211 times for the Blues and won every major club honor, netting the goals which in 2005 secured the club's first championship title in 50 years.



Lampard was a pivotal figure in the greatest period in Chelsea's history as he helped the west London club win the Champions League, three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and a Community Shield.



Lampard scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 10 successive seasons for Chelsea and peaked with 22 as he picked up a third Premier League winner's medal in 2009-10 .



Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba also called it "an honor" to play with Lampard.

